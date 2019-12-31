City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
snow squall watch

Intense snow squalls prompt weather alert for Toronto

City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This year is going out with a...snow squall? Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Toronto and most of Southern Ontario this morning.

The agency says that brief, but intense snowfall is expected to develop this morning, starting with flurries that will develop and turn into heavy snow.

Strong wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are also anticipated. The combination of heavy snow and strong winds will result in reduced visibility.

Environment Canada is warning that travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Drivers should can expect visibility to be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

The risk of snow squalls is expected to run into the afternoon, according to Environment Canada. 

The snow should slow down by 3 p.m, but the temperature will start to drop, feeling like -7 with the windchill. 

Don't forget to bundle up for New Year Eve's festivities! Temperatures will feel like -8 with the wind chill as the evening goes on. 

Lead photo by

Kevin Konnyu

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Bombardier late to deliver Toronto's final new streetcar

Toronto Zoo animals share New Year's resolutions in adorable photo series

People are heartbroken over the video of this Toronto dog's final walk

Video shows two Air Canada planes colliding at Toronto airport

Toronto just smashed a 54-year-old temperature record

Road closures on New Year's Eve in Toronto to ring in 2020

Intense snow squalls prompt weather alert for Toronto

What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2020