Road closures on New Year's Eve in Toronto to ring in 2020

New Year's Eve has arrived in Toronto and it's time to ring in 2020. While there's going to be a whole wack of parties to attend Tuesday, Nathan Phillips Square might just be the biggest one, even bringing street closures with it.

If you don't plan on joining in on the festivities and need to drive around the city on Tuesday evening, here are the road closures you need to know about.

Queen St. West from Yonge St. to University Ave.

Bay St. from Richmond St. West to Dundas St. West

York St. from Richmond St. West to Queen St. West

Hagerman St. from Elizabeth St. to Bay St.

Elizabeth St. from Foster Pl. to Hagerman St.

Albert St. from Bay St. to James St.

James St. from Queen St. West to Albert St.

Road closures will be in effect on December 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. on January 1.

It's best to ditch the car tonight and take public transit anyway, as the TTC will be totally free from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.