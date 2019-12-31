City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
dog final walk video

People are heartbroken over the video of this Toronto dog's final walk

City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto man has captured the hearts of strangers across the world with a video he posted of his 14-year-old dog's final walk.

Dale Thompson's senior golden retriever Murphy was suffering from metastatic cancer, so the Toronto-based designer and former journalist had to make the difficult decision to put his beloved pet down on Christmas Day.

The duo is shown taking their last adventure along what appears to be Queen St. West in a video that has now been viewed on Twitter more than 1.3 million times.

In the clip, Murphy meanders slowly down the sidewalk on the way to the vet, his old age evident but a smile on his face nonetheless.

"He left this world the same way he came into it: With style, grace and happy," Thompson writes in the post's caption.

He proceeded to share photos and memories to celebrate the life and mourn the loss of his long-time best friend, resonating with social media users around the world who flocked to offer their kind words and support. Many shared their own personal stories of the loss of a pet.

Murphy's story was even picked up by international news outlets.

Though nothing will replace Thompson's fluffy friend, it's always heartwarming to see people come together online to console one another over a shared human experience.

Lead photo by

Dale Thompson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Bombardier late to deliver Toronto's final new streetcar

Toronto Zoo animals share New Year's resolutions in adorable photo series

People are heartbroken over the video of this Toronto dog's final walk

Video shows two Air Canada planes colliding at Toronto airport

Toronto just smashed a 54-year-old temperature record

Road closures on New Year's Eve in Toronto to ring in 2020

Intense snow squalls prompt weather alert for Toronto

What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2020