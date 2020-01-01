City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
cannabis store chinatown

One of Canada's largest weed brands is coming to Chinatown

City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

It looks like Chinatown will soon be home to the cannabis brand Fire & Flower. 

Signage has popped at 433 Spadina Ave., just south of College, for a new location of the Edmonton-based brand, which already more than 10 locations in Canada. 

The sign on the door says opening soon, although if it's anything like like the brand's store in Yorkville, that may not really be the case. 

Fire & Flower's flagship at 95 Bloor St. West remains shuttered after nearly nine months of waiting for an opportunity to apply for a cannabis retail license.  

Ontario scrapped its controversial cannabis lottery system earlier this month, but many brands have yet to be authorized. 

According to the AGCO's list of current applications, there are more than a dozen new stores on the way to being fully licensed,  including a couple new Tokyo Smokes and the highly-contested One Plant store in Kensington. 

Fire & Flower's Toronto locatiosn have yet to appear on the list, meaning neither their Yorkville or new Chinatown locations will be open and selling cannabis products anytime soon. 

Lead photo by

Tanya Mok

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

One of Canada's largest weed brands is coming to Chinatown

Demolitions in Parkdale for new condo development continue

Toronto residents complain of sleepless nights due to Gardiner construction

Here are all the ways you can get rid of your Christmas tree in Toronto

The top 10 viral videos from Toronto in 2019

You can park for free in some parts of Toronto on New Year's Day

The 407 is raising its toll prices for 2020

Bombardier late to deliver Toronto's final new streetcar