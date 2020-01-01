Here are all the ways you can get rid of your Christmas tree in Toronto

New Year's Day often marks the end of the holiday season for most people. It's the time to head back to work, stop eating chocolate for breakfast (maybe), and take down your beloved Christmas tree.

If you have a real Christmas tree, luckily all you have to do is leave it curb side to be collected by waste management. The City of Toronto is asking residents to check their collection calendar for dates throughout January when trees will be collected.

Christmas trees will be collected on your regularly scheduled garbage collection day starting Jan 6 until January 31. Remove decorations, stands, nails & plastic bags. Check your #CityofTO collection calendar or visit: https://t.co/G6dZw2FA3q pic.twitter.com/2aoVspftzL — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) December 31, 2019

Be sure to remove all decorations, tinsel, and tree stands, and do not put your tree in any type of bag.

If you miss curbside collection, trees may be taken to a Drop-Off Depot as Yard Waste, or set out at the curb on Yard Waste collection days starting in March.

Artificial trees are not collected with real Christmas trees, and are considered to be an oversized item. For garbage pick up, Artificial trees can be placed beside garbage cans.

While the city's own options are a great way to get rid of your real Christmas tree, the Christmas Tree Farmers of Ontario (CTFO) has also come up with some alternatives for what people can do with their trees this year.

According to the CTFO, retired Christmas trees make for great shelters for birds or can be used to make garden mulch.

"A Christmas tree is biodegradable. Its branches and needles make a good mulch in the garden, especially for plants like rhododendrons which like an acid soil," reads the CTFO website.