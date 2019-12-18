City
toronto dashcam video

Dashcam footage shows Toronto driver speeding into a traffic pole

Today in cringeworthy tales of terrible driving on the streets of Toronto, we have someone who police say confused their gas pedal with their brakes.

Dashcam footage released by  York Regional Police on Wednesday morning shows a vehicle speeding through an intersection near Red Maple Road and Bantry Avenue in Richmond Hill.

In the clip, we see a silver SUV careening into frame, veering off the road. The vehicle smashes into a traffic pole before crashing into a house and coming to rest.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt as a result of the collision, which took place on December 8 and involved a female driver in her 70s.

"On a snowy day like today, where we are asking drivers to be extra careful," wrote the police force on Twitter around 8:30 a.m this morning.

"Thought we'd share this video where the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. Thankfully no one was injured. Slow down, leave extra space and #GetToKnowYourPedals."

Police confirmed on Twitter that the woman behind the wheel was not impaired or suffering from any sort of medical condition that affected her driving.

She simply "pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brake by accident," according to police, and has subsequently been charged with careless driving.

It is unclear if the home that was hit sustained much damage, but the pole is definitely toast.

Lead photo by

York Regional Police

