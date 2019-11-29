City
go train sunday

You'll soon be able to take unlimited GO Train rides for $10 on Sundays

Getting around the GTA for all your Sunday activities is about to get a whole lot cheaper, because starting this weekend you can buy $10 unlimited GO passes.

With the purchase of the new $10 Sunday Funday pass, you can benefit from unlimited travel anywhere on our network. 

And thankfully, the process is simple.

All you have to do is go online and choose either an Adult, Student or Senior pass. Then type in your destination, choose the "multiple rides" option, and fill out all the requested info. 

Anyone over 13 is eligible for the pass while children under the age of 12 ride for free. 

After you complete the process, an online pass will be emailed to you and you can use it on your smartphone. 

But don't forget, you'll have to activate the pass five minutes prior to boarding a GO train or bus.

The new pass will be available every Sunday from December 1 to February 9, 2020. 

A Great Capture

