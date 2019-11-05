A U of T grad lost her university degree on the GO Train but there's a happy ending

Graduating university is no small feat, and the piece of paper you receive after doing so is one most people try to hold onto forever.

Unfortunately, that's hard to do when you forget it on the GO train the very same day as convocation.

Around 5 p.m. yesterday afternoon, Daniel L. tweeted that he found a degree wedged between a seat and a window on the GO train.

"If you know Samantha who graduated from U of T today, retweet to help find her! It'll be with GO transit lost and found!" he wrote.

RETWEET THIS!!



Just sat down on the GO Train and found this wedged between the seat and window.



It's a degree from this morning!!



If you know Samantha who graduated from @UofT today, retweet to help find her! It'll be with @GOtransit lost and found! pic.twitter.com/GcfAY5yefT — Daniel L (@DanSalListi) November 4, 2019

The post was retweeted 144 times, and Daniel posted an update a few hours later.

"I found THE Samantha on LinkedIn, messaged her and she messaged back!" he wrote. "She had already called the Union Station lost & found just after I dropped it off and she"ll be collecting her lost degree soon! Happy ending."

In the tweet, Daniel included screenshots of his LinkedIn conversation with Samantha.

"You found the right person! Thanks so much for returning it!" Samantha replied after he reached out to her.

"I was returning home from the ceremony and I had forgotten it on the train. I only remembered after the doors already shut."

She went on to explain that she waited for the train to come back around in order to look for the degree, but it was no longer there. She then called Union Station's lost and found and they told her they had it.

UPDATE:



I found THE Samantha on LinkedIn, messaged her and she messaged back! She had already called the @unionstationTO lost & found just after I dropped it off and she"ll be collecting her lost degree soon!



Happy ending. pic.twitter.com/kWSjp6yTDy — Daniel L (@DanSalListi) November 5, 2019

Many Twitter users were glad the incident ended well, and even the University of Toronto Scarborough (UTSC) Twitter account weighed in.

So glad to hear the owner has been found! Thank you so much for going out of your way to make sure it got back to the right person. #UofTGrad19 — University of Toronto Scarborough (UTSC) (@UTSC) November 5, 2019

Now let's hope Samantha holds onto her degree, because the likelihood of a stranger being that kind twice in a row probably isn't very high.