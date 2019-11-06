More than 10 subway stations will be shut down in Toronto this weekend

It's another doozy of a weekend for subway closures in Toronto. Each day will see very different closures make planning ahead a little more complicated for transit users.

First, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and King stations on November 9 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

Next, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations on November 10 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Wilson stations on November 16 for maintenance.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Wilson and St. Clair West stations will end at 11 p.m. from November 11 to 14 for maintenance. Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.