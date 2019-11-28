Two TTC subway lines will be closed in Toronto this weekend

It's a doozy of a weekend for TTC subway closures.

First, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on November 30 and December 1 to accommodate Metrolinx construction on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit.

There also will no subway service on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy stations on December 1 for maintenance.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on December 7 and December 8 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.