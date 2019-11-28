City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

Two TTC subway lines will be closed in Toronto this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's a doozy of a weekend for TTC subway closures.

First, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on November 30 and December 1 to accommodate Metrolinx construction on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit. 

There also will no subway service on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy stations on December 1 for maintenance.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on December 7 and December 8 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

Lead photo by

Chad Wanyou

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

High school teachers are going on strike across Ontario next week

Ontario man busted with 50 kilos of cocaine at Canada-U.S. border

Two TTC subway lines will be closed in Toronto this weekend

Toronto furious at drivers who drove around a struck and killed pedestrian

Here's what people are saying about the TTC taking 501 streetcars off the tracks

Toronto chair girl Marcella Zoia celebrated her 20th birthday and it's all on Instagram

This is how people reacted to the Canada-wide emergency alert

Toronto is removing streetcars from Queen Street