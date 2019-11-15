Toronto is getting a tunnel completely covered in sparkles

The sequin-filled tunnel at Yonge and St. Clair is coming back this holiday season for a second year in a row, and it's the perfect place to take your next festive Instagram photo.

The Tunnel of Glam is an 80 ft. pedestrian tunnel lined with 14 million reversible sequins.

When walking through the tunnel, all you have to do is slide your hands across the wall to see the sequins reverse and change colours.

Commissioned by the Yonge + St. Clair BIA, and created by Studio F Minus, the tunnel provides an immersive holiday experience "allowing visitors to influence the way the space looks and feels with the simple swipe of the hand."

Admission to the tunnel is totally free, and it'll be open at 1501 Yonge St., just steps from the St. Clair TTC Subway Station.

The Tunnel of Glam will officially be open to the public as of December 1, and it'll be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. until January 6, 2020.