City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tunnel of glam toronto

Toronto is getting a tunnel completely covered in sparkles

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The sequin-filled tunnel at Yonge and St. Clair is coming back this holiday season for a second year in a row, and it's the perfect place to take your next festive Instagram photo. 

The Tunnel of Glam is an 80 ft. pedestrian tunnel lined with 14 million reversible sequins. 

When walking through the tunnel, all you have to do is slide your hands across the wall to see the sequins reverse and change colours. 

Commissioned by the Yonge + St. Clair BIA, and created by Studio F Minus, the tunnel provides an immersive holiday experience "allowing visitors to influence the way the space looks and feels with the simple swipe of the hand."

Admission to the tunnel is totally free, and it'll be open at 1501 Yonge St., just steps from the St. Clair TTC Subway Station. 

The Tunnel of Glam will officially be open to the public as of December 1, and it'll be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. until January 6, 2020.

Lead photo by

Yonge + St. Clair BIA

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Man arrested for vandalizing cenotaph in Toronto a big supporter of Don Cherry

Toronto is getting a tunnel completely covered in sparkles

Toronto chair girl Marcella Zoia pleads guilty to mischief endangering life

Toronto Eaton Centre unveils stunning 108-foot-tall Christmas tree

Another extreme cold weather alert has been issued for Toronto

People are now complaining that Toronto doesn't have enough cannabis stores

Toronto skunk rescued after getting head stuck in McFlurry cup

The Scarborough Bluffs are about to get a big makeover