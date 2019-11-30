These are the Toronto streets where you'll probably get a parking ticket

Parking authorities for the City of Toronto issue millions of parking tickets each year, and choosing to park in certain spots around the city can make you far more likely to receive one.

According to a data analysis conducted by the CBC based on City numbers, Edward Street — which runs west from Yonge Street a block north of Yonge-Dundas Square — is notorious for high rates of the dreaded yellow slips.

Approximately 12,600 drivers received tickets on the street last year, 4,850 of them at the specific address 20 Edward Street, where the World's Biggest Bookstore used to reside. The lot is now being developed for condos.

Toronto receives $100m in revenue from PARKING TICKETS!



257 tickets get issued every hour. Bruv! pic.twitter.com/htOtEOOmoR — bel (@AforAnnabel) November 20, 2019

The CBC reports that the high number of tickets in the area is due to the fact that there is no legal parking on one half of Edward Street, yet drivers continue to park on it due to its prime location in the middle of the downtown core near attractions like the Eaton Centre.

Understandably, parking enforcement officers deliberately frequent streets like Edward, where they find parking violations to be more common.

Me and the City of Toronto are basically in a relationship with amount of parking tickets I get — THE MVP (@Chasebandz_) October 29, 2019

The area where the second-most infractions were issued to drivers last year was around Sunnybrook Hospital on Bayview Avenue, where 4,430 drivers received tickets.

The third surprisingly wasn't near the downtown core at all, but was at the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus on Military Trail, where more than 3,560 tickets were issued.

Please visit Toronto and get a parking ticket or towed. pic.twitter.com/UOr3Ezz8Tg — Hank Cookie Rich (@HankCookieRich) November 8, 2019

The top 10 locations also included Bloor Street in front of the Royal Ontario Museum, a stretch of Marine Parade Drive across from Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores Park and 250 Front Street East, near the Distillery District.

Also, Lake Shore Boulevard West (near the aforementioned Marine Parade Drive), La Plante Avenue — where many visitors of Toronto General Hospital and Sick Kids tend to park — in front of Etobicoke's NXT condos on The Queensway and on Richmond Street west of University Avenue, near Osgoode subway station.

The City of Toronto prints their parking tickets on plastic sheets, so you can’t even tear them up AFTER you’ve paid and, well, that’s the last straw. — Lethargic Pixie Dream Goth (@Wizerbuff) November 18, 2019

Other interesting data from the 2018 parking infraction stats: Fines ranged from $15 to $450 and averaged around $49, and more than two million tickets were issued to drivers, totalling $100 million.