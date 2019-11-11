Toronto residents could face major fines for failing to clear snow from sidewalks

As the snow piles high on Toronto's sidewalks, the city has begun its snow removal process earlier than usual this year.

But as it turns out, the city isn't the only one that carries the responsibility of clearing sidewalks and putting down salt.

According to the city of Toronto, residents who fail to clear sidewalks within 12 hours of a snowfall could face some hefty fines.

"Business and property owners are responsible for ensuring that all ice and snow is cleared on sidewalks, driveways, parking spaces, steps, ramps and landings within 12 hours of snowfall to provide safe access for people and vehicles," the city's website states.

"Clearing the ice and snow from the sidewalk in front of your home or business will make it safer for everyone. Failure to do so can result in fines."

According to the Snow and Ice Removal chapter of the Toronto Municipal Code, owners or occupants of buildings are required to clear away and completely remove snow and ice in front of, alongside, or at the rear of the building.

Owners or occupants are also required to apply ashes, sand, salt or some other suitable material to sidewalks, should they become slippery.

According to the city, the fine for not clearing snow from a private property is $455 plus a $115 surcharge, with total of $570.

And the fine for not clearing snow from public property is $100 plus $25 surcharge, with total of $125, as stated by the City’s Snow and Ice Clearing Bylaw.

While the city does provide mechanical sidewalk snow clearing in many parts of Toronto, they don't offer this service in the downtown core.

And while this subject has resulted in much debate at city council, updated snow removal rules aren't likely to change anytime soon.