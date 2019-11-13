Toronto just shattered a 33-year-old cold temperature record

Bundle up, friends: Toronto is currently experiencing its coldest November 13 in recorded history.

At -13 C as of Wednesday morning, the city has beyond smashed its previous record for this date, which was set in 1986 at -9.6 C, according to Environment Canada.

The average low recorded between 1937 and now? - 0.2 C. With the wind chill factored in, it actually feels more like -20 C in the City of Toronto as people wake up to start their days.

Yeah. It's unusually cold out there right now.

There's also a lot more snow on the ground right now than what most of us are used to seeing so early in the season — a record-breaking amount, in fact, after Monday's big snow storm.

The threat of more snow continues to loom, with flurries in the forecast up until the weekend, but temperatures should ease up a bit before then, returning to a more tolerable 0 C by Thursday afternoon.

An extreme cold weather alert issued by Toronto's Medical Officer of Health on Tuesday remains in effect until further notice.

Members of the public — particularly those who are elderly, very young, have heart problems or are experiencing homelessness — are encouraged to seek shelter and consider rescheduling any planned outdoor activities.