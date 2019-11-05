Toronto could get up to 3 cm of snow this week

We may have avoided the snow up until now in Toronto, but sadly that won't last for much longer.

Winter is officially on its way, and the city is expected to see its first snowfall tomorrow.

While temperatures tumble across southern Ontario this week, the chance for snow is getting higher. #ONwx #ONsnow — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) November 5, 2019

According to The Weather Network, snow-rain showers are predicted to hit Toronto Wednesday — and that's just the beginning.

"This will likely be the first snow of the season for the GTA and Niagara region," said Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham.

It was also said that snow flurries will likely pick up during the early morning hours on Thursday.

"The snow will have trouble accumulating near the shoreline of Lake Ontario, but a slushy dusting is still possible," Gillham said. "Most places well away from the lakeshore and especially north of the 401 and above the escarpment could end up seeing between 2-5 cm."

By the end of the day on Thursday, Toronto is expected to get between 1 and 3 cm of snow.

In light of the snow prediction, the City of Toronto is doing their best to prepare ahead of time.

They announced today that for the first time this year, salt brine will be applied to hills and bridges this evening.

Salt brine will be applied to hills and bridges this evening. This is our first outing for the 2019/20 winter season. Please keep a safe distance behind the trucks. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) November 5, 2019

The Weather Network's seven-day forecast is also currently predicting possible flurries for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

So pull out those winter boots, Toronto, because it's about to get snowy.