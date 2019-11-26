City
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
toronto weather

Toronto could get up to 15 cm of snow this weekend

Those of you out there enjoying the sun and warmth in Toronto today should continue to do so for as long as you can, because winter weather is about to make a comeback.

While the city of Toronto is currently sitting at a comfortable 11 C and sunny, it won't last for much longer. 

According to The Weather Network, tomorrow will be the last warm day of the week with a high of 10 C and 15 mm of rain expected to fall throughout the day. 

Highs are expected to drop significantly by Thursday, and it looks like we're in for some serious snow once the weekend hits. 

Snowfall is expected to begin overnight Saturday, with about 5 cm predicted to accumulate by morning. And on Sunday, another 5 to 10 cm is expected to fall throughout the day. 

toronto weather

Environment Canada forecast

Temperatures will remain below freezing into the beginning of next week, though we'll at least get some sun once the snow subsides. 

So get out there and enjoy the last of autumn, Toronto, because it won't be long before the city looks like a winter wonderland. 

Lead photo by

Sanjin Avdicevic

