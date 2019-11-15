Here's what people are saying about Toronto chair girl Marcella Zoia after guilty plea

Toronto's most talked-about resident today is infamous chair girl Marcella Zoia, who pleaded guilty to mischief endangering life this morning for the time she threw a patio chair off of a high-rise condo balcony and onto Toronto's Gardiner Expressway below back in February.

The incident went viral, thanks to video footage posted on social media, which was apparently taken by a friend.

People are reacting to the news of the local Toronto celeb's plea today in pretty much the same way they've been reacting to her story all along: with outrage and disgust.

'Chair girl' Marcella Zoia pleads guilty to mischief

The general consensus is that her actions — including throwing the furniture from the 45th-floor balcony, as well as her subsequent missed court dates and apparent nonchalance about the whole situation — were reprehensible, with many calling for severe punishment, including jail time.

Some are upset about the media's continued coverage of the case, noting that the attention, which is seemingly the reason she performed the stunt, has gone to 19-year-old Zoia's head.

Generally, people are not happy with the whole cringeworthy ordeal.

And a few are making light of Zoia's long-awaited appearance in court today — as well as, yes, her actual physical appearance while in court today.

Zoia could serve six months in prison. Her sentencing hearing will take place in Toronto on January 14.