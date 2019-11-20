Something might finally be done about dooring of cyclists in Toronto
The possibility of being doored is all too real for many Toronto cyclists — that is when you're biking along and minding your own business when a car door opens directly in front of you, knocking you to the ground.
It's an unfortunately common occurrence in Toronto, and many have struggled to find a solution to the dangerous phenomenon.
Someone captured a dramatic dooring in Toronto on video - 📹 @myonlinelifenow #Toronto #bikeTO pic.twitter.com/NCpsO6s7uJ— blogTO (@blogTO) November 7, 2019
But one politician is planning to introduce a bill in hopes of finally targeting the issue.
Ontario NDP Transit critic Jessica Bell is set to introduce her new private member’s bill at a press conference at the Urbane Cyclist Worker Co-op tomorrow.
The bill would require the province to track dooring incidents, something that isn't currently done in Ontario.
As a result, statistics on the number and frequency of dooring incidents are therefore quite scarce.
Doored. pic.twitter.com/UUPmIjYOpD— Kyle Ashley 🚲 (@theBicyKyle) September 25, 2019
Bell will be accompanied by advocacy groups and members of the community when she makes the announcement tomorrow.
Currently in Toronto, the penalty for dooring a cyclist is a fine of $365 and three demerit points, while drivers who choose to contest the charge could be subject to a fine up to $1,000 and three demerit points upon conviction.
But while drivers face significant consequences when dooring a cyclist, there are absolutely no penalties when it's the passenger who accidentally hits a biker with a car door.
"To Avoid 'Dooring' drivers and passengers should utilize what is called a dutch reach," the city's website advises.
"This involves opening the door with the arm further from the door. This action gives the user a better view of the lane behind them. Cyclists should give 1 meter clearance from parked cars where feasible and be aware of the 'dooring zone.'"
