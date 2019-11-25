You can get same-day cannabis delivery in Toronto starting today

The Ontario government's attempts to make cannabis more accessible continue today, as same-day and next-day cannabis delivery is now available for select postal codes within the City of Toronto.

The Ontario Cannabis Store announced intentions to offer the service last winter, and they're now piloting it in Toronto before expanding to other areas.

"Based on the success of the rollout across the GTA, other areas in Ontario will be considered in the future," the OCS website states.

Starting today: @ONCannabisStore is piloting next/same day delivery options for Toronto residents.



$5 for regular delivery, $12 will get your #cannabis delivered by the next day. $14 for same-day on orders placed before 1pm.



If it works out, OCS tells me rest of GTA is next. — Jameson Berkow (@grassreporter) November 25, 2019

In order to receive a delivery within the same day, orders must be placed before 1 p.m. and the same-day shipping option must be chosen at checkout.

It'll cost you an extra $12.17 plus tax for a same-day order, and you'll receive it between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. that day.

For next-day delivery, the order must be placed before 11:59 p.m. and the next-day shipping option must be chosen when checking out.

Orders will then arrive between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. the next day, and it costs $10.62 plus tax.

Customers will receive a series of text message updates from the delivery agent after placing an order, including a live tracking link and status of the delivery.

"Unfortunately, once you place an order it can not be cancelled; our team works very quickly to assemble your order right after you place it," the OCS says.

"If you noticed that you’ve made an error in your address, let us know immediately by calling our customer service line at 1-888-910-0627 to see if the order can be changed."

And for those whose postal code unfortunately doesn't qualify for the new delivery services just yet, the Ontario-wide Canada Post Xpress delivery service continues to be offered.

Orders made through this service can be expected within one to three business days with a flat rate of $5 plus tax.

Customers must be 19 or over to receive an order, and should have ID ready to present to the driver upon arrival.