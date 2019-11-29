Festive events to shut down Toronto roads this weekend

It's another weekend of festive events in Toronto as we enter December. As a result, there will be a number of road closures to be aware of. It's best to ditch the car this weekend and get in on the holiday fun.

However, if you do plan on driving this weekend, here's what you need to know.

The following full closures will be in effect until December 22, including this weekend for this annual holiday event.

Mill St. from Cherry St. to Parliament St.

Trinity St. from Front St. East to Mill St.

The following full road closures will be in effect on November 30 from 4 p.m. to midnight for the annual event.

Bay St. between Dundas St. West and Richmond St. West

Elizabeth St. between Foster Pl. and Hagerman St.

Hagerman St. between Elizabeth St. and Bay St.

Albert St. between James St. and Bay St.

James St. between Queen St. and Albert St.

Queen St. West between Yonge St. and University Ave.

York St. between Richmond St. West and Queen St. West

The following full closures will be in effect on December 1 to accommodate the parade.