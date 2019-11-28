City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
cocaine bust ontario

Ontario man busted with 50 kilos of cocaine at Canada-U.S. border

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto-area man has been arrested and charged with multiple felony offences after driving into Canada with a gargantuan 50 kilograms of coke in tow.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officials say that a man from Markham, Ontario was stopped on November 18 after crossing from the U.S. into Canada using Sarnia's Blue Water Bridge. 

The man was alone and driving a tractor trailer when he was referred for a secondary inspection.

While investigating the trailer's cargo, officers noticed "an inconsistency in the weight of some of the boxes contained in the shipment."

Further examination turned up 50 bricks of what police believed to be cocaine. CBSA officers seized 50 kilograms of blow in total — or 50,000 grams — which would carry a street value of at least $4 million.

Guo Bing Zhao, 52, was taken into custody immediately and has a bail hearing scheduled for December 12.

He is charged with the importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking, both contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada's Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Both charges carry with them maximum terms of life in prison.

Lead photo by

Canada Border Services Agency

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

High school teachers are going on strike across Ontario next week

Ontario man busted with 50 kilos of cocaine at Canada-U.S. border

Two TTC subway lines will be closed in Toronto this weekend

Toronto furious at drivers who drove around a struck and killed pedestrian

Here's what people are saying about the TTC taking 501 streetcars off the tracks

Toronto chair girl Marcella Zoia celebrated her 20th birthday and it's all on Instagram

This is how people reacted to the Canada-wide emergency alert

Toronto is removing streetcars from Queen Street