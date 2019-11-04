City
It's going to feel like -6 C in Toronto this week

Daylight savings ended this weekend, marking the start of shorter days and possibly colder weather for the city of Toronto from here on out.

Much like last week, cold and damp weather can be expected for the rest of this week, with a chance of flurries by Friday according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures will go below freezing overnight for most of the week, reaching a low of -6 C  by Wednesday.  

Today's high of 11 C is the warmest we'll see all week, but with rain and wind gusts it will be feeling more like 6 C . 

weather toronto

It's going to feel like -6 C on Thursday night according to Environment Canada.

Mild temperatures start to disappear as we head further into the week. So if you haven't brought out your winter coat yet, this might be the week to do it.  

Lead photo by

Clement Lo

