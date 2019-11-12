It's going to feel like -20 C in Toronto tonight

More winter weather is coming to Toronto tonight with temperatures dropping to -11 C, and -20 C overnight with the windchill.

The Weather Network reported that this cold snap is shattering the low-temperature records for this time of year. Luckily, the snow has stopped for now in the GTA, with only light flurries to be expected later tonight.

The below-seasonal temperatures have forced the city to open warming centres earlier than they had planned, especially after push from community advocates.

Freezing temperatures mean the snow will stay for at least a couple days, so you can expect that sidewalks and roads will stay sloppy.

Environment Canada is forecasting that this cold snap will let up by Thursday with a high of 2 C, and a low of 0 C.