Fire engulfs apartment building in downtown Toronto

A downtown apartment building was filled with flames and smoke early this morning as Toronto Fire responded to a ninth floor blaze at 200 Wellesley St.

According to Kris Pangilinan of CP24, TFS says the fire has been put out, but heavy smoke remains throughout the building.

Meanwhile, paramedics have assessed seven people, two of which were taken to hospital. One of the patients is in serious condition and the other experienced minor injuries.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a fire has broken out at 200 Wellesley St.

More than 600 tenants shared $4.85 million in compensation for lost property and injuries after a six-alarm fire broke out in the building back in 2010.

Multiple nearby buildings have also also caught fire in recent years.

The building located at 650 Parliament St., just steps way from the site of today's fire, caught on fire recently, leaving 1,500 residents displaced.

Hey remember how it’s been something like 15 months and the 1500 or so people who lived in 650 Parliament just a 30 second walk away still haven’t been able to go home yet because of damages? — Jenn (@quicksparrows) November 8, 2019

One Twitter user who lives in the area says pretty much none of the buildings have been maintained properly.

They were built in the late 60s and haven't been well maintained. (I know well because I live in one.) Their electrical systems are literal deathtraps; after the fire in 650, the sister buildings were examined and found to all be in critical safety condition. — Jenn (@quicksparrows) November 8, 2019

At the time of the 650 Parliament fire, Mayor John Tory ordered a comprehensive series of inspections to be carried out in apartment buildings in St. James Town.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of this morning's fire.