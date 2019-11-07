City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 39 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
amber alert ontario

Teenagers found safe after Ontario issues another Amber Alert

City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 39 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto Police say the two teenagers who were the subject of an Amber Alert last night have been found safe.

Police issued a release just after 1 p.m. in the afternoon yesterday, stating that the two teens were missing. The Amber Alert was issued just after 11 p.m.

Prior to the alert, the 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were last seen in Toronto’s west end in the early hours of Wednesday Morning. They were reported as being with their father, who was described as a suspect wanted in connection with their abduction.

The Amber Alert was cancelled approximately an hour after it was issued.

As seen with Amber Alerts in the past, many people in the province took to Twitter complaining about the alert. 

Most complaints seem to be about being woken up by the alert, or over receiving it and being located in a different city than the alert. 

While there are still many complainers, more and more people have also taken to social media to condemn those who are annoyed by the Amber Alert broadcasting method.

It's of note that police are finally starting to crack down on those who call 911 to complain about Amber Alerts interrupting their sleep or hockey games.

Lead photo by

York Regional Police

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Teenagers found safe after Ontario issues another Amber Alert

Scandal grips Toronto as city councillor is booted from office

Environment Canada warns it's going to be a snowy commute in Toronto on Thursday

Thousands of flags were just planted in Toronto for Remembrance Day

More than 10 subway stations will be shut down in Toronto this weekend

Students in Toronto walk out of school for one day strike against Ford government

Bianca Andreescu is going to light Toronto's biggest Christmas tree

Ikea is finally opening a store in downtown Toronto