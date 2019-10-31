Video shows Toronto motorist take a dangerous detour on the sidewalk of a residential street

Today in 'incredibly reckless moves by Toronto drivers,' a Twitter video shows just how dangerous the city's roads truly are.

Toronto resident Matthew Slutsky posted a video earlier today of a car driving directly onto the sidewalk — on the wrong side of the street — to avoid having to wait behind a lineup of cars.

"This is a very common occurrence in front of my house," Slutsky wrote. "Kids are going to get killed. This is so unsafe."

This is a very common occurrence in front of my house. My Councillor @ColleMike doesn’t seem to care. @Metrolinx doesn’t seem to care. @JohnTory, do you care? Kids are going to get killed. This is so unsafe. #VisionZero pic.twitter.com/b3zb4ArQ9t — Matthew Slutsky (@iSlutsky) October 31, 2019

Slutsky also wrote that he's almost been hit three times already this year while walking with his kids on the sidewalk. The last time, he said, the car only missed them by about six inches.

The Twitter video has already been viewed more than 4,000 times and is sparking outrage among Toronto residents who say this is a common occurrence.

I live across the street from @iSlutsky and the traffic stands still some days from 2:30-7:00pm. This driver was captured on video, but there are major infractions like this every weekday. — Michael Betel (@betelm) October 31, 2019

"It is a common occurrence," Slutsky wrote on Twitter. "Due to the Crosstown construction on Eglinton, the side streets can become a mess and cause about 30 minute backups on the sidestreets and around West Prep school. So dangerous."

I had a driver honk her horn repeatedly at me because I wouldn't drive on a sidewalk around a garbage truck on a one way. Then she walked up to my window and yelled "Learn how to drive." — Brent Cehan (@bjcehan) October 31, 2019

Globe and Mail reporter Oliver Moore also tweeted about a similar situation just days ago.

Since waiting is clearly not an option, driver after driver goes up on the sidewalk, and against the #bikeTO contraflow lane, on Simcoe. #visionzero pic.twitter.com/dQbCqgO5Cq — Oliver Moore (@moore_oliver) October 18, 2019

"Few things infuriate me more as both a driver/pedestrian than our incessant honking, lane-changing, aggressive-manoeuvring car culture," CBC reporter Lauren Pelley replied.

Slutsky said he filed a police report about the incident captured on video, but so far nothing has been done.

In response to the tweet, city councillor Mike Colle told Slutsky to contact him, to which he said he would be doing so immediately.

According to a motion from Councillor Michael Thompson presented at city hall yesterday, there have been 33 pedestrian fatalities in Toronto so far this year.

And in 2018, a total of 41 pedestrians and five cyclists died on Toronto's roads, which was a new all-time high for Toronto.

The city is currently in the process of testing new technologies to help detect and protect pedestrians, but many are saying as long as cars continue to drive recklessly without consequence, nothing will change.