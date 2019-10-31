City
toronto driver video

Video shows Toronto motorist take a dangerous detour on the sidewalk of a residential street

Today in 'incredibly reckless moves by Toronto drivers,' a Twitter video shows just how dangerous the city's roads truly are. 

Toronto resident Matthew Slutsky posted a video earlier today of a car driving directly onto the sidewalk — on the wrong side of the street — to avoid having to wait behind a lineup of cars. 

"This is a very common occurrence in front of my house," Slutsky wrote. "Kids are going to get killed. This is so unsafe."

Slutsky also wrote that he's almost been hit three times already this year while walking with his kids on the sidewalk. The last time, he said, the car only missed them by about six inches.

The Twitter video has already been viewed more than 4,000 times and is sparking outrage among Toronto residents who say this is a common occurrence. 

"It is a common occurrence," Slutsky wrote on Twitter. "Due to the Crosstown construction on Eglinton, the side streets can become a mess and cause about 30 minute backups on the sidestreets and around West Prep school. So dangerous."

Globe and Mail reporter Oliver Moore also tweeted about a similar situation just days ago. 

"Few things infuriate me more as both a driver/pedestrian than our incessant honking, lane-changing, aggressive-manoeuvring car culture," CBC reporter Lauren Pelley replied.

Slutsky said he filed a police report about the incident captured on video, but so far nothing has been done. 

In response to the tweet, city councillor Mike Colle told Slutsky to contact him, to which he said he would be doing so immediately. 

According to a motion from Councillor Michael Thompson presented at city hall yesterday, there have been 33 pedestrian fatalities in Toronto so far this year. 

And in 2018, a total of 41 pedestrians and five cyclists died on Toronto's roads, which was a new all-time high for Toronto.

The city is currently in the process of testing new technologies to help detect and protect pedestrians, but many are saying as long as cars continue to drive recklessly without consequence, nothing will change.

Lead photo by

Matthew Slutsky

Join the conversation Load comments

