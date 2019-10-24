So many TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend
This weekend is a bit of a doozy when it comes to TTC subway closures. Each day will see vastly different closures make planning ahead a little more complicated for transit users.
Line 1: This Saturday only, there will be no subway service between St Clair and Union until 8 p.m. due to ATC signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/oPkptGPvDv— TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 23, 2019
First up, there will be no subway service between St. Clair and Union until 8 p.m. on October 26 due to Automatic Train Control signal system installation.
Line 1 Yonge University: This Sunday only, there will be no subway service between Lawrence and Bloor/Yonge due to ATC signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/o2oATCn0eb— TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 23, 2019
Next, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and Bloor-Yonge stations on October 27 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.
As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.
Join the conversation Load comments