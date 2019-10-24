City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

So many TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend

This weekend is a bit of a doozy when it comes to TTC subway closures. Each day will see vastly different closures make planning ahead a little more complicated for transit users.

First up, there will be no subway service between St. Clair and Union until 8 p.m. on October 26 due to Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

Next, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and Bloor-Yonge stations on October 27 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

Paul Flynn

