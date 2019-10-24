So many TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend

This weekend is a bit of a doozy when it comes to TTC subway closures. Each day will see vastly different closures make planning ahead a little more complicated for transit users.

Line 1: This Saturday only, there will be no subway service between St Clair and Union until 8 p.m. due to ATC signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/oPkptGPvDv — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 23, 2019

First up, there will be no subway service between St. Clair and Union until 8 p.m. on October 26 due to Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

Line 1 Yonge University: This Sunday only, there will be no subway service between Lawrence and Bloor/Yonge due to ATC signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/o2oATCn0eb — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 23, 2019

Next, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and Bloor-Yonge stations on October 27 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.