TTC subway stations are shutting down again in Toronto this weekend

This weekend, there will be another TTC subway closure. Shocker!

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations on October 19 and 20 to accommodate Metrolinx construction on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit line.

Line 1: This weekend, there will be no subway service between Lawrence and St Clair due to construction on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/lBVbrpxcoq — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 16, 2019

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between St. Clair and Union stations on October 26 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Woodbine stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from October 21 to 24 for track work.