TTC subway stations are closing this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure. This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations on November 2 and 3 for maintenance.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and King stations on November 9 for ATC signal system installation. There will also be no service on Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations on November 10 for the same reason.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Woodbine stations will end at 11 p.m. from November 5 to 7 for maintenance. Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.