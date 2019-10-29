City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Evergreen's Winter Village

Toronto is getting a winter village next month

The holiday season is always filled with exciting events to attend all over the city, and Evergreen's Winter Village is one of the best in town.  

Starting on November 30, Evergreen Brick Works will transform into a magical winter village complete with food, vendors, a skating rink and more. 

Located in the newly redeveloped Future Cities Centre this year, which surrounds the picturesque skating rink, the village will have a rotating schedule of vendors, ensuring there's always something new to do (and eat).

Local artisans will be on site selling handmade goods that make for the perfect holiday gift, and the Sipping Container will provide craft beer, cider, juices and more — all inside a repurposed shipping container.

Those who attend the village will also get the chance to purchase a sustainably-grown Christmas tree from the Evergreen Garden Market.

The village will be in operation every weekend in December from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. as well as the entire week between Christmas Eve and New Year’s.

Evergreen Brick Works

