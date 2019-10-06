City
toronto strike

Toronto schools to remain open on Monday as CUPE strike averted

Toronto schools will be open on Monday after the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced late Sunday that last minute negotiations to avert a province-wide strike have succeeded.

The possibility of a strike meant that all students in the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) would have taken the day off forcing parents to scramble to come up with plans to work from home or find a place for them to go.

School boards in other regions of the GTA including Peel and York as well as many throughout the province had also planned to close if a strike took place.

Parents had been on edge all weekend wondering what Monday would bring with many grasping for any news on how negotiations were going.

Representatives from CUPE and the Ontario government were meeting at the Sheraton Centre Hotel all weekend working toward a deal.

Earlier today, CUPE supporters rallied outside the hotel calling on Doug Ford's government to reach a settlement which was achieved just hours before the midnight deadline.

Specifics of the deal have not yet been announced.

