Toronto is getting a museum of oddities and horrors just in time for Halloween

You can add a museum of oddities and horrors to your list of things to do this Halloween.

On October 12, Canada's first Devilish Desires Horror and Oddity Expo will feature a museum of "ancient relics, deformed animals and other terrifying treasures."

For just $5, get access to a fully stocked bar, performances and exhibits from private collectors of all things odd.

A lot of the items will be on display courtesy of Prehistoria (the Skull Store) which is located in Weston-Mount Dennis.

There will also be true crime items, spooky board games and a dedicated horror video game corner.

For anyone eager to be the first to check out the Devilish Desires Expo, tickets wil be sold at the door at the Poveiros Community Centre at 337 Symington Avenue.