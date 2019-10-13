Toronto is getting a massive fireworks show next month

City
If you're one of the many people just counting down the days until the holiday season begins, you'll be glad to know the Cavalcade of Lights is returning to Toronto for its 53rd year. 

The annual celebration will bring a spectacular fireworks show to Nathan Phillips Square on November 30. 

It'll also bring live musical performances and a DJ skating party to the middle of downtown Toronto.

And of course, we can't forget the incredible tree-lighting ceremony that takes place every year. 

Last year marked the first lighting of Toronto’s new 60-foot (18-metre) Christmas tree, and it's sure to excite once again this winter. 

More than 50,000 people typically show up for this beloved event, but luckily you'll be able to see the tree and the fireworks from pretty much anywhere in the crowd. 

The lineup of musical guests has yet to be announced, but the City is expected to release it sometime next month. 

This festive event is absolutely free to all who attend, so you won't need to bring anything with you besides your holiday spirit (and maybe some warm mittens). 

