City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto fire ads

Terrifying fire prevention ads are getting attention in Toronto

A heart-stopping fire prevention campaign is winning praise and turning heads around the City of Toronto this week with flames that look like they could be real (but, fortunately, are not.)

Created by the ad agency Publicis Toronto on behalf of Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Community Housing, the campaign is meant to illustrate how quickly things can go wrong when cooking is left unattended.

It's called "Fire Happens Fast," and iterations of if can currently be seen on transit shelters, billboards and website across the city.

Two of the most attention-grabbing outdoor advertisements have been installed along the side of buildings in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood, which saw more fires resulting from unattended cooking than anywhere else in Toronto over the past two years, according to TCHC

The ads at 75 Sherbourne St. and 323 Richmond St. show a flaming pot on a billboard, as one might expect from a fire safety campaign. Above the main part of the ad, however, the fire continues upward and appears to be overtaking an apartment window.

At first glance, it looks almost like the real thing, making it highly effective in getting the message across.

The same pot is also featured on the side of transit shelters, where flames appear to be burning up the posters themselves.

"Unattended Cooking is the number 1 cause of fires in homes," tweeted Toronto Fire Service on Wednesday with a photo of the ad and some cooking safety tips in honour of fire prevention week. 

"More fires begin in the kitchen than any other room in the home. In fact, residential cooking is one of the leading causes of fire-related deaths," states the City of Toronto's website similarly. 

"The majority of kitchen fires begin with cooking equipment. Number one on the list of fire sources are stoves, including microwave ovens."

Lead photo by

Toronto Fire Service

