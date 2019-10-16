City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
doug ford office protest

People are currently camping outside Doug Ford's office and refusing to leave

City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
A group of protesters is currently occupying Premier Doug Ford's Etobicoke constituency office and refusing to leave without action. Their cause? A lack of protections for temporary agency workers. 

They're protesting in light of the recent and fifth death of a temp worker at Fiera Foods, a North York industrial bakery that supplies retailers such as Sobey's and Dunkin Donuts. 

A couple weeks ago, the 57-year-old father was killed by a machine that turned on while he was cleaning it.

Five temps have died from workplace accidents at this factory or one of its affiliates since 1999, and in 2017 an investigation by Toronto Star reporter Sara Mojtehedzadeh revealed that tempt workers receive minimal training upon being hired.

In Ontario, companies who hire workers from temp agencies are not required to compensate them for workplace injuries, as they are temporary contractors and not considered employees.  

And though a measure was introduced by the previous Liberal government to fix this, the Ford government has yet to implement the section of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act which would protect more temp agency workers from getting hurt. 

Now, protestors are demanding Ford sign the necessary documents in order to prevent further workplace deaths.

Activists are camped outside his office with signs encouraging him to enact the law and chanting "No more deaths," while others occupy the inside of the office. Protestors are also reading out the names of the five workers who were killed at Fiera Foods.

The hashtag #occupyford is also trending on Twitter. 

Activists have already been on site for hours and they're pledging to stay indefinitely — they're even hosting a movie screening at 9 p.m. and giving out pizza. 

It remains to be seen how long they'll really stay, but perhaps just long enough to get Ford to sign section 83(4) of the Workers Safety and Insurance Act. 

Lead photo by

RankandFile.ca

