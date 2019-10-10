City
mental health day

Ontario agrees to spend an additional $40 million on mental health

The Ontario government honoured World Mental Health Day in a very special way.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce revealed that the province is going to take further action for students struggling with mental health issues, doubling the 2017-2018 funding for student mental health support through educational partners. 

The news has been well-received by mental health advocates across social media.

Nearly $40 million will be invested in the cause, to be allocated to funding 180 frontline mental health workers in high schools, well-being and mental health programs across all Ontario district school boards, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Canada, Kids Help Phone, and more.

The province notes in a press release that 20 per cent of Ontario students in grades 7-12 would consider their mental health fair or poor, and that 70 per cent of mental health and addictions problems start in these crucial formative years.

And, suicide accounts for twenty-four per cent of deaths among Canadians aged 15 to 24, according to Ontario Children Services.

"Too many students are struggling with their mental health and well-being," Lecce says in the release. "I am proud to be a member of this government that is applying a compassionate eye to making mental health a priority."

Stephen Lecce

