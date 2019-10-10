Ontario agrees to spend an additional $40 million on mental health

The Ontario government honoured World Mental Health Day in a very special way.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce revealed that the province is going to take further action for students struggling with mental health issues, doubling the 2017-2018 funding for student mental health support through educational partners.

On #WorldMentalHealthDay, my message to students:



We hear you. We value you. We will fight for you.



And that work starts today:



💪🏼doubling school funding

💪🏼permanently hiring 180 #MentalHealth workers

💪🏼anti-bullying initiatives



Positive mental health is 🔝priority.#ONpoli pic.twitter.com/tdQhD9xhDJ — Stephen Lecce (@Sflecce) October 10, 2019

The news has been well-received by mental health advocates across social media.

Great news for youth mental health in Ontario. Thank you @ONgov for investing to strengthen front line services for young people across the province. https://t.co/AS0gtDlqJI #WorldMentalHealthDay #MIAW19 — Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) October 10, 2019

Nearly $40 million will be invested in the cause, to be allocated to funding 180 frontline mental health workers in high schools, well-being and mental health programs across all Ontario district school boards, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Canada, Kids Help Phone, and more.

5000 high schools in Ontario...180 mental health workers aren't going to help a even a small grain of students who need it...this is a ploy to get Scheer elected...I call BS — JHM (@jlewmar) October 11, 2019

The province notes in a press release that 20 per cent of Ontario students in grades 7-12 would consider their mental health fair or poor, and that 70 per cent of mental health and addictions problems start in these crucial formative years.

While I think it's fantastic Ontario is investing $40M for mental health workers in high schools, I need to remind everyone that Doug Ford's Conservatives cut $2.1 billion over 4 years to mental health services back in July 2018. #ONPoli #FordCutsHurthttps://t.co/5x8gHt517f — Tyler Watt 🇨🇦 (@tylerwhat16) October 10, 2019

And, suicide accounts for twenty-four per cent of deaths among Canadians aged 15 to 24, according to Ontario Children Services.

In Ontario, about 14% of high school students reported having seriously contemplated #suicide in the past. There are #MentalHealth supports & crisis helplines available.

Learn more: https://t.co/PltFArJKUc #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/8JM9yDmSRN — Kinga Surma (@KingaSurmaMPP) October 10, 2019

"Too many students are struggling with their mental health and well-being," Lecce says in the release. "I am proud to be a member of this government that is applying a compassionate eye to making mental health a priority."