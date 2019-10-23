This is what the new LRT in Brampton and Mississauga will look like

The new Hurontario LRT will provide much-needed transit to under-served communities across Mississauga and Brampton.

The transit line will span 18 kilometres, have 19 stops and its own dedicated lane.

Providing a new, more efficient way for those living in both cities to travel, the Hurontario LRT will connect to the Milton and Lakeshore West GO lines, along with local transit links like MiWay, Brampton Transit, Züm, and Mississauga Transitway at Square One.

It'll begin at the Brampton Gateway Terminal on one end and stop at the Port Credit GO Station on the other.

The Hurontario LRT won't just provide a more efficient way of commuting, it's environmentally-friendly too.

Because it's made with clean, electrically powered light rail vehicles, the LRT produces no emissions and therefore provides a more sustainable, environmentally conscious way to travel along with also getting cars off the road.

It was recently announced that the winning bidder for the Hurontario Light Rail Transit project is Mobilinx, meaning one of the largest infrastructure projects in Ontario can finally move forward.

"The winning team will design, build, finance, operate and maintain the new transit project for a 30-year term," according to Metrolinx.

"This summer, events throughout Mississauga and Brampton proved the appeal of this project and its need to keep the region moving and connected."

Mobilinx anticipates the LRT will be completed in fall 2024