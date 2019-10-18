NDP and Liberals in tight race in many Toronto ridings just days before election

Election day is just days away in Canada, but the outcome of the election is still fairly unpredictable.

While it's unlikely that any party will win enough seats to form a majority government, it's still impossible to tell who will win a minority.

Toronto ridings play an important role in the election, and overwhelming support for the Liberals helped Justin Trudeau win the election back in 2015.

But now, just days away from voting day, some Toronto ridings are still a toss up, and a few are showing a close race between the Liberals and the NDP.

A website called 388 Canada keeps an updated record of Toronto's 25 ridings as well as which way they're leaning, based on available polls.

And while the majority of the ridings are labelled "Safe LPC," "Likely LPC," or "Leaning LPC," a few of them remain a toss up.

In Parkdale-High Park, for instance, the NDP and Liberal parties were neck-and-neck as of yesterday.

With NDP candidate Paul Taylor sitting at 37.2 per cent and single-term Liberal incumbent Arif Virani at 36.9 per cent, it's difficult to know which party will win in this traditionally left-leading riding.

Toronto-Danforth is also showing a tight race between the NDP and the Liberals. Liberal incumbent Julie Dabrusin currently has 35.4 per cent compared to NDP candidate Min Sook Lee's 36.9 per cent.

The seat in this riding was once held by former NDP leader Jack Layton, so it wouldn't be surprising if it went orange once again.

Davenport is also neck-and-neck and labelled a "toss-up" riding, with Liberal incumbent Julie Dzerowicz (35.8 per cent) and NDP candidate Andrew Cash (36.9 per cent) sitting only about one per cent apart.

York South-Weston appears fairly close between the Liberals and the NDP as well, although the Liberals have a bit more of a significant lead in this riding ⁠— Liberal incumbent Ahmed Hussen is sitting at 39.9 per cent while NDP candidate Yafet Tewelde is at 33 per cent.

And of course, we can't forget the ridings in which the Liberals are currently in a tight race against the Conservatives.

Eglinton-Lawrence, Scarborough-Agincourt and York Centre are all showing a close race between blue and red, though each one is currently labelled "Leaning LPC" by 388 Canada.

While the rest of Toronto's ridings are either considered to be safe or likely to vote Liberal come October 21, we've learned from our neighbours south of the border that polls aren't always accurate and in a federal election, anything can happen.