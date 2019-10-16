City
Mira Miller
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
weather in toronto

It's going to feel as warm as 19 C in Toronto this weekend

City
Mira Miller
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you've accepted that it's permanently sweater weather in Toronto, you might want to think again, because it looks like we'll be getting some warm weather just in time for the weekend. 

And I don't just mean you can leave your parka at home ⁠— it may actually be warm enough to bear some skin. 

According to The Weather Network, Sunday will be the warmest day we've seen in a while with a high of 17 C.

And with the humidex, it's expected to feel like 19 C.

weather in toronto

Environment Canada forecast

Saturday will be pretty nice too, with a high of 14 C and mainly sunny. 

Toronto's currently sitting at a chilly 11 C, and in case you haven't been outside yet, it's gloomy and raining. 

The rest of the week will be much of the same until we're finally rewarded with some heat come Sunday. 

And while temperatures are predicted to be pretty high for the beginning of next week, more rain appears to be in our future. 

So make sure to get out there and enjoy one of the last warm weekends of the year, Toronto.

Lead photo by

Clement Lo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

It's going to feel as warm as 19 C in Toronto this weekend

Massive human trafficking bust takes down alleged pimp kingpin in Toronto

TTC subway stations are shutting down again in Toronto this weekend

Toronto is finally going to move forward with Eglinton East and Waterfront transit lines

Toronto Mayor John Tory throws his support behind Doug Ford's Ontario Line

Cringeworthy Toronto slang article attracts pointed criticism

This is what fall colours look like in and around Toronto right now

People trapped on the Scarborough Bluffs might soon need to pay for their own rescue