It's going to feel as warm as 19 C in Toronto this weekend

If you've accepted that it's permanently sweater weather in Toronto, you might want to think again, because it looks like we'll be getting some warm weather just in time for the weekend.

And I don't just mean you can leave your parka at home ⁠— it may actually be warm enough to bear some skin.

According to The Weather Network, Sunday will be the warmest day we've seen in a while with a high of 17 C.

And with the humidex, it's expected to feel like 19 C.

Saturday will be pretty nice too, with a high of 14 C and mainly sunny.

Toronto's currently sitting at a chilly 11 C, and in case you haven't been outside yet, it's gloomy and raining.

The rest of the week will be much of the same until we're finally rewarded with some heat come Sunday.

And while temperatures are predicted to be pretty high for the beginning of next week, more rain appears to be in our future.

So make sure to get out there and enjoy one of the last warm weekends of the year, Toronto.