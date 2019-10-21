Pro-democracy Hong Kong activists escalate their protests in Toronto

Rallies have been taking place worldwide in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy protestors, including in Toronto, where activists have been ramping up their presence in the last couple of weeks.

People marched through the city this past weekend in solidarity with Hong Kong, where anti-government protests have been taking place since June.

Rallyers took over major city landmarks like Union Station and Yonge-Dundas Square holding signs with the hashtag #FightForFreedomand #StandWithHK.

A truck has also been spotted driving around town displaying information about the Hong Kong protests.

And Tuesday night, a massive demonstration is slated to take place at the Scotiabank Arena for the Raptors' first game of the season.

More than 5,000 shirts with the text "The North Stand With Hong Kong" are expected to be distributed to attendees tomorrow night, much like at Friday's Nets vs. Raptors game at the Barclays Centre in New York, where hundreds of pro-democracy supporters showed up, courtesy of Andrew Duncan-bought tickets.

Protests in Hong Kong have escalated to violence over the last few months since the introduction of the controversial extradition bill which first sparked anti-China sentiments in the city.

The discussion has since moved beyond the extradition bill into demands for full democracy, resulting in violent clashes against police and activists which have included masked mobs, Hong Kong airport shutdowns, and a contested face mask ban.

Rallyers worldwide have adopted a motto, "Five demands, not one less" to sum up their asks from the Hong Kong and Chinese governments, which include an inquiry into police brutality and complete universal suffrage.

In Toronto, support of the pro-democratic Hong Kong movement has been met by counterprotests led by Chinese nationalists.