The case against chair girl Marcella Zoia has been delayed yet again

The court case of a young woman infamously known as chair girl has been put over to next month, and it's not the first time her court date has been moved around.

Marcella Zoia was caught on camera tossing patio furniture onto the busy Gardiner Expressway from the balcony of a downtown Toronto highrise last February.

Someone took a video of a chair being thrown off a #Toronto condo building pic.twitter.com/fylo70gLu0 — blogTO (@blogTO) February 11, 2019

Zoia is charged with one count each of mischief endangering life, mischief endangering property under $5,000, and common nuisance.

But since the incident last winter, she's missed numerous court dates.

That, coupled with some pretty wild Instagram content, has left many questioning whether or not she's actually learned from her mistakes.

Last April, Zoia's lawyer Greg Leslie said she was hoping for a conditional discharge, but jail time is still a possibility.

According to the Canadian Press, at the last court appearance, Leslie said he believed the case was close to a resolution.

Zoia is set to appear in court on November 15, that is if she actually decides to show up this time.