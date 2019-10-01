City
working millennial index

Canada ranked one of the top five countries in the world for working millennials

Thinking of uprooting your life to move to a foreign, seemingly-glamorous country? You may want to rethink that decision, because it turns out Canada is the fourth best country to live in as a working millennial, according to a new study. 

The Working Millennial Index, by Silver Swan Recruitment, ranked 75 countries in order of the best places around the world for young people to live and work. 

The index is based on six factors: unemployment rates, average salary, start-up successes, rent costs, entertainment and millennial's pick.

An overall score was given to each country by ranking them out of five in each of these categories and adding it up, allowing for a highest possible score of 30.

In order to balance out the differences in currencies, average salary was first assigned a ranking, which was then scored out of 5. 

According to the index, the number-one country to live in as a working millennial is Germany, with a score of 27 out of 30, followed by New Zealand (26) and Australia (26). 

Canada comes in at number four on the list, followed by Sweden. 

Here are the top 10 countries for young people to live and work in. 

  1. Germany
  2. New Zealand
  3. Australia
  4. Canada
  5. Sweden
  6. Thailand
  7. Hungary
  8. Netherlands
  9. United States of America
  10. United Kingdom

At the very bottom of the index is Algeria at number 75, preceded by Iran at 74 and Bosnia & Herzegovina at 73. 

"Over the past few years, the global labour force has grown by over 200 million people, according to the World Bank. In fact, in 2016 millennials became the group with the largest share of the labour force in the USA, surpassing Gen X'ers quite substantially," the index states.

"With this only set to increase exponentially as Gen Z follow suit and begin to enter the workforce and take their first steps on the career ladder, it begs the question: where should millennials be heading for the best options in their careers?"

It looks like we've got our answer, so probably best to stay put, Canada. 

