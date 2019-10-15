Canada geese shut down an intersection in Brampton

Canada's most-feared feathered friends have been up to their usual tricks, interfering with Toronto residents' weekend plans by stopping traffic at a Brampton intersection the weekend before last.

The geese can be seen in an Instagram video standing across an intersection like an unintended wall, preventing traffic at the light from proceeding.

Apparently the brave birds have quite the habit of traipsing into roads in the area.

And in the downtown core, too.

A baby goose fell into the sewer while crossing the road in #Toronto - 📹 Mohammed Shoblaq pic.twitter.com/nlu13Jhh6i — blogTO (@blogTO) May 1, 2019

Also, they tend to have a habit of annoying people in general, both at home and abroad.

3am this morning and a few hundred Canada Geese sounding like a GodDamned MAGA rally (but smarter),

fly over my house and I haven't slept since.



So how's your day going?? — Jason (@sparky347v) October 13, 2019

Because the protected birds' notoriously-disruptive behaviour is most often attributed to the instinct to protect their eggs during spring nesting season, we can only assume that these particular geese just wanted to make a dramatic statement before they fly south for the winter.

Though they can't be forgotten, they surely won't be missed.