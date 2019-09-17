One of Toronto's favourite flea markets is closing after more than 20 years

The Toronto Weston Flea Market will soon be no more.

After more than two decades, the 60,000-square-foot weekend bazaar on Old Weston Road will close, as will scores of vendors that have operated inside the building for years.

According to management, the market's lease expires on October 31, with no plans to renew.

That means the last opportunity you'll have to explore this sprawling hodgepodge of booths selling everything from old furniture to samurai swords will be on October 26 and 27, unless the market decides to extend its usual weekend hours.

The news comes just a few years after the management began putting up signs all over the building to counter the "spreading rumours" that the market was closing. "We are alive and well," said the sign.

The market already feels relatively empty since many of the stalls have already packed up shop.

Still, you might be able to snag a deal on a box of mangos or some fake jewellery. Make sure to drop by the food court for one last roti, a pupusa, and maybe some sugarcane juice.