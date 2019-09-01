Toronto just got a breathtaking new trail through the urban forest

Toronto is a massive city, but one of the greatest things it has to offer is beautiful green spaces throughout.

And now there's another spot to add to your list, because the Valley Land Trail is finally open.

The trail connects the University of Toronto Scarborough (UTSC) campus to the City of Toronto-maintained trails in Scarborough's Highland Creek valley.

It's 500 metres long, traverses a 19-metre drop and gradually slopes as you descend it.

According to UTSC, there are still a few finishing touches to be added over the course of the next month, which may lead to short periods of closure.

The main portions of the trail are lit up by handrail lighting, and UTSC says the unlit portions should only be used during the day.

Riding bicycles, skateboards or rollerblading on the path is not allowed ⁠— so you'll just have to walk it and take in the view.