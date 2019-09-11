TTC subway stations are shutting down in Toronto this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure to look forward to. This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on September 14 and 15 to accommodate Metrolinx construction on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit.

WEEKEND SUBWAY CLOSURE (Sept 14-15)

Station: Lawrence to St. Clair Stations



This weekend, there will be no subway service between Lawrence and St Clair due to construction on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/dCPH22hfWl — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) September 11, 2019

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on September 21 and 22 for the same reason as this weekend.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and Bloor-Yonge stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from September 16 to 19 for ATC signal system installation. Service will resume by 6 a.m. the following morning.