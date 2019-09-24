Toronto is getting its first ever vegan Christmas Market

Forget eggnog and roast dinners, because 'tis the season for a meat- and dairy-free Yule, thanks to Toronto's very first vegan Christmas market.

The inaugural event of the Vegan Christmas Market is happening on December 14, meaning the Distillery's Christmas Market won't be your only option this year.

Taking over the Ontario Heritage Centre at 8 Adelaide St., visitors will be able to browse vendors selling vegan stocking-stuffers and gifts, from pastries to cosmetics.

"The Vegan Christmas Market was created to encourage the public to shop in a manner that underlines the essence of the Holidays, which is a celebration of peace, love and compassion for all beings, humans as well as animals," says the event.

The event runs from 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and general admission is free. VIP tickets, which range from $9 to $10.50, gets you some swag and one hour of advance shopping, starting at 10 a.m.

The Vegan Christmas Market will also be taking place in Montreal and New York.