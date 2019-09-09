It's going to feel like 36 C in Toronto this week

If you've already accepted that Fall weather is here to stay, think again, because Toronto is in for some wildly volatile weather conditions this week.

By Wednesday afternoon, according to The Weather Network, it's expected to feel like 36 C in Toronto — but you'd never know it by today's weather.

Walking on the city's streets today, you probably feel a cool breeze and definitely need long sleeves.

Overnight, that's expected to get way worse, with a frigid low of 9 C, according to Environment Canada.

Tomorrow, however, it'll feel just like summer once again as temperatures are expected to reach a high of 25 C ⁠— that's a 16 C change in less than 24 hours.

Not only is Toronto expected to reach 25 C tomorrow, but according to The Weather Network it'll feel like 31 C with the humidex.

On top of that, Wednesday is expected to be even hotter with a high of 28 C without the humidex and 36 C with it.

Temperatures are expected to cool off by the end of the week, returning to the high teens and low 20s by the weekend.

It's looking like Hot Girl Summer will be here for just a few more days so make sure to take advantage, Toronto.