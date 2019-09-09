City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

It's going to feel like 36 C in Toronto this week

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you've already accepted that Fall weather is here to stay, think again, because Toronto is in for some wildly volatile weather conditions this week. 

By Wednesday afternoon, according to The Weather Network, it's expected to feel like 36 C in Toronto — but you'd never know it by today's weather.

Walking on the city's streets today, you probably feel a cool breeze and definitely need long sleeves.

Overnight, that's expected to get way worse, with a frigid low of 9 C, according to Environment Canada. 

Tomorrow, however, it'll feel just like summer once again as temperatures are expected to reach a high of 25 C ⁠— that's a 16 C change in less than 24 hours.

toronto weather

Environment Canada weather forecast. 

Not only is Toronto expected to reach 25 C tomorrow, but according to The Weather Network it'll feel like 31 C with the humidex. 

On top of that, Wednesday is expected to be even hotter with a high of 28 C without the humidex and 36 C with it.

Temperatures are expected to cool off by the end of the week, returning to the high teens and low 20s by the weekend. 

It's looking like Hot Girl Summer will be here for just a few more days so make sure to take advantage, Toronto. 

Lead photo by

Nitish Bhardwaj

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

It's going to feel like 36 C in Toronto this week

Joaquin Phoenix joins vegan protest at Toronto subway station

Sunwing flight to Toronto has scary landing after tire blows on runway

Toronto is sick of people driving past stopped streetcars

This is what the mysterious platform in Lake Ontario near Toronto is for

Video shows heated altercation between cyclist and truck driver in Toronto

Major Toronto intersection shutting down for two months

The Toronto Christmas Market is officially coming back this winter