Toronto police caught 625 drivers speeding in school zones in just 3 days

Toronto students have been back in school for a few weeks now, but drivers in the city seem to be sorely lacking when it comes to safety awareness.

Between September 3 and 6, Toronto Traffic Services made a point to educate and remind drivers, parents and communities about traffic safety outside schools.

And though police made it clear they'd be looking out for dangerous driving near schools throughout September, clearly it wasn't enough, because more than 1,750 tickets were handed out in school zones in just three days, according to police.

While 873 tickets were issued with sign offences, 625 alone were given out for speeding.

0923 05:30 2019 Back To School Message, Update - More Than 1,750 Tickets Issued https://t.co/o4RAhhRISE — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) September 23, 2019

"Making sure kids get to and from school safely is, and will continue to be, a priority for police. This work would not be possible without the support of parents and the local community," Sgt. Brett Moore said in a press release.

He said drivers also have a role to play in keeping kids safe.

"We stopped too many drivers during the campaign who did not make this commitment. Speeding, being distracted, parking illegally and being in a rush often contribute to collisions, especially in busy areas with kids crossing roads," he added.

Moore said "by slowing down and keeping your eye on the road," children can easily be prevented from becoming injured.

Beyond just speeding, drivers were caught driving while distracted, driving aggressively, and parking illegally in the three-day period.

"Parking illegally to drop someone off, speeding, being distracted or not stopping completely at a stop sign, are just some of the bad driving habits we see daily. You cannot take back a collision after it has happened."