Street festivals are closing Toronto roads this weekend

Toronto street festivals are still in full swing as summer winds down. The annual Roncesvalles Polish Festival is back, along with another addition of Open Streets TO. Don't miss out on the fun: ditch the car and hit the streets.

However, if you do plan on driving around Toronto this weekend, here's what you need to know.

Bloor St. West between Jane St. and Runnymede Rd. will be fully closed from September 13 at 9:30 a.m. until September 15 at midnight for the street festival.

The following road closures will be in effect to accommodate this annual street festival.

Wright Ave. between Roncesvalles Ave. to 219 Wright Ave. will be closed from 11 a.m. on September 13 until midnight on September 15.

Roncesvalles Ave. will be closed between Boustead Ave. and Howard Park Ave. and between Howard Park Ave. and Grafton Ave. from 5 a.m. on September 14 until midnight on September 15.

Beecroft Rd. will be fully closed from Park Home Ave. to North York Blvd. on September 14 from 4:30 to 10:30 a.m. to accommodate the race formation area.

A series of full, partial and rolling closures to accommodate the race route will impact parts of Yonge St., Bathurst St., Finch Ave. and Talbot Rd.

Bloor St. West from Ossington Ave. to Church St., and Yonge St. from Bloor St. to Queen St. will be closed on September 15 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the car-free event.